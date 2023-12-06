As part of the Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform partner ecosystem, CluedIn helps companies to accelerate the process of delivering data that is ready for insight. By eliminating the hardest parts of the master data management journey, CluedIn delivers high quality, integrated data that can be used by business and technical teams to fuel data-driven projects. CluedIn offers native integration to 27 Microsoft Azure services including Microsoft Purview, Azure Data Factory, Azure Synapse and more. The highlights of the solution include:

Graph-based, zero upfront modelling to accelerate time to value.



Cloud native auto-scaling for handling the largest or smallest MDM workloads.



Inbuilt Data Quality metrics, automated Business Rules, Business Glossary and Data Stewarding tools.



Support for unstructured, semi-structured, and structured data.



Live streaming of data, easy to share data throughout your business.







CluedIn natively integrates with the follow Microsoft Azure Services: